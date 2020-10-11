Manoj Bajpayee: “Acting Is A Craft That Never Lets You Relax”

Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee reveals that he still doubts himself.

“Self-doubt is always there. Acting is such a tricky art. It’s a craft that never lets you relax or feel confident about yourself. I”s something you are learning every day,” Manoj reasoned while speaking to told IANS.

“You can’t afford to go wrong in this. It’s an ongoing process of learning. Self-doubt is something each and every actor goes through every day. I am no different from anybody,” Manoj said.

Manoj Bajpayee is currently riding high on the praise for his rap number “Bambai main ka ba”. The rap song spotlights the dilemma of migrant workers in the country and has been appreciated since its release on September 9.

On the film front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Manoj insists that there is nothing to prove, that he acts because he is constantly fascinated by this craft. “I am in love with it and at my best behaviour when acting. I am in my best mood when I am preparing for a role. I love the process, the struggle to grow, evolve, to hone my craft all the time. It is a pure love story between me and the craft,” says actor Manoj Bajpayee who will soon be seen in the second season of ‘Family Man’.

Adding that the second season will witness change in his character and circumstances, Bajpayee says, “Personally, I feel that season 2 is far more intense and gripping. It has a very interesting plot and therefore promises a completely different experience for the audience. If they loved part one, the second season is bound to blow them away. This is going to be quite a roller-coaster ride of adventure, thrill and humor. Also, the family situation is quite different this time.”

