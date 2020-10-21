Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in the Bollywood movie Fighter. The project had been on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Dharma Productions has resumed the film schedule from September 2020. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

For the unversed, Fighter is a romantic action entertainer directed by Puri Jagannath and jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Connects banner. The film will be a pan Indian movie as it is going to release in all south Indian languages and Hindi. Karan Johar will be releasing it in Bollywood.

But it seems that Vijay Deverakonda has a problem with people seeing his upcoming film Fighter as his Bollywood Debut. As per a report by Spotboye, the actor said, “It’s not designed as my debut vehicle. Nor am I looking at it as a leap into a new zone. I don’t think Bollywood is a separate entity from cinema in the rest of the country. Not any more at least. Cinema from all over the country is being seen and noticed. So I’d say Fighter is one more exciting project for me.”

The report also reveals, “Karan Johar’s production house is in the process of getting all the pending projects back on its feet. Deverakonda’s film was the most affected. They have shot some excellent action scenes with Vijay Devarakonda. There were at least three more major stunts to be shot.”

Meanwhile, Vijay has recently announced on his official social media handle that he has donated ten lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund amid heavy rainfall and floods The Fighter actor wrote on Twitter, “We came together for Kerala. We came together for Chennai. We came together for the Army. We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona. This time our city and our people need a helping hand. Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let’s pool in some money to help those who are not – Let’s do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF.”(sic).

Speaking about the Fighter, the report also says that the shooting location of the film has been shifted to Hyderabad as Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannath are located there. Well, we are super excited about the film. How about you? Stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

