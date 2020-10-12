Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha feels proud of building her own furniture at home.

Nushratt took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, she is seen building a wardrobe.

“You bet imma build my own furniture, it’s for a place I call HOME, Nushrratt said in her caption.

Speaking about her work, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s comedy-drama “Chhalaang“. The movie will release on Amazon Prime on November 13, 2020.

She will also be seen in “Hurdang” directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film features Sunny Kaushal, and Vijay Varma. The film is a love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad.

