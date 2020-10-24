Lockdown surely gave the whole Bollywood industry a big setback and so happened with Varun Dhawan. His much-awaited comedy film Coolie No. 1 also starring Sara Ali Khan will no more have a theatrical release but will directly release on OTT. However, he is now all set to make a huge comeback to theatres now.

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan is all set to start the shooting for 4 Bollywood films back to back now. The actor who made his debut as an actor with 2012 film Student Of The Year has done some really entertaining and critically acclaimed films in his career so far. And looking at his lineup we must say, his fans are up for one hell of a time in theatres.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan is all set to start the shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama tentatively titled Jug Jug Jiyo directed by Raj Mehta. Also starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh, the film’s shooting will start from Mid-November. It revolves around the lives of two couples of different generations. Varun’s character is an NRI so the film will be shot both indoor and outdoor. The indoor locations that the makers plan to shoot the film on are Chandigarh & Mumbai.

After wrapping up Jug Jug Jiyo, Varun Dhawan will kickstart Stree director Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya. The film is said to have Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. Soon after Bhediya, Varun will be working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s action film Sanki. The film is said to represent Varun as the larger than life action hero.

After all these, Varun will start his Arun Kheterpal biopic which will be helmed by Badlapur and Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. The film was supposed to go on floors earlier in May but due to pandemic, it was a huge challenge to meet the demands of the sets. There has to be tanks, crowds and guns in the film and the action scenes are as huge as real.

