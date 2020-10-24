Sanjay Dutt’s Action Scenes In KGF 2 (& Prithviraj) Being Modified, Yash Personally Monitoring Them!

Sanjay Dutt‘s family, fans and well-wishers breathed a sigh of relief recently when the actor announced he had won the battle with cancer. The actor now has two magnum opus sets to get back on, and that requires him to get into action mode. As per the latest buzz, the makers of Akshay Kumar‘s Prithviraj and Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 are modifying their action sequences for Dutt. It is also said that Yash himself has stepped ahead to do so, and below are all the deets.

It was on his kids Iqra and Shahraan’s 10th birthday that Sanjay announced his victory in getting recovered from cancer. He conveyed all this in a long post. Now, as he plans to resume work with full force, even the makers of his films are taking necessary actions to make sure he is safe. As per reports, Yash himself is looking after the modification of stunts that require Dutt in KGF 2.

Yash, while talking about Sanjay Dutt to SpotboyE said, “Mr Dutt’s health and comfort level are of primary importance. We were willing to wait for him to get well for as long as it would have taken. Now we will work according to his health requirements.”

As for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the makers have decided to put the schedules that require rigorous bodywork for the last. The action sequence in the period drama will be shot in outdoor locations and will have horse riding and sword fighting involved.

While on that, Sanjay Dutt was even working while he was under treatment for cancer. We saw him gracing the sets of Shamshera, and that had made headlines. Shamshera is also a period drama that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Ever since Sanjay Dutt announced his recovery, fans have been praying for his long life. One person that stood behind him through thick and thin is wife Maanayata Dutt. A source in the same report says, “Maanayata has been crying, praying, praying, crying. She has been with him through thick and thin, through incarceration and illness. She’s the best thing to have happened to Baba. I don’t know what he would have done without her. When Baba married her—this was his third marriage—we were all sceptical. But she has proven herself to be a completely devoted wife and mother.”

