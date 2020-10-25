Hrithik Roshan Buys Two Houses Spread Over 38000 Sq Ft In Juhu For THIS Staggering Amount?

Hrithik Roshan, who is busy shaping superhero flick, has a very happy news to celebrate this Dussehra. As per the grapevine, the Krrish star is now an owner of a property that is worth 97.50 crores, as he has bought two flats in Juhu -Versova for the whopping amount. The apartments are spread over three floors and one of which is a massive penthouse. Read on to know more about the same.

Advertisement

The reports suggest that the actor has bought a duplex and an apartment which are situated on three floors altogether. Hrithik plans to renovate and integrate them into one. What is a point of fascination is the direct view of the Arabian sea from the apartments.

Advertisement

Samir Bhojwani, a builder as per the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, has offered Hrithik Roshan a terrace of 6500 sq ft. He has also offered Hrithik an exclusive lift and also parking for 10 cars. The actor and the builder both agreed on 97.50 crores deal, and it was locked on Thursday.

Hrithik Roshan has paid a stamp duty of 1.95 crores. He had to go through the registration process twice as for two flats. Getting into more details about the massive plots that the actor has bought, the duplex that occupies two floors is 27,534.85 sq ft on the 15th and 16th floors. The cost of this property as per the daily is 67.50 crores. The second property measures 11,165 sq ft and is situated on the 14th floors. The cost of this one is 30 crores.

The whole property sums up over 38000 sq ft and Hrithik Roshan has indeed paid a bomb to acquire it. The deal for the house situated in the heart of the city was made a month ago and the payments were made recently to close it.

The building that Hrithik Roshan has invested in is yet in the construction stage. No details about the completion of the project is out as of yet. Meanwhile, Roshan has also bought a property on rent in June 2020. The actor pays 8.25 Lakh rent for the pad that is also situated in Juhu, Mumbai.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt’s Action Scenes In KGF 2 (& Prithviraj) Being Modified, Yash Personally Monitoring Them!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube