Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 recently and is under isolation currently. Over the pandemic, the Roshan’s were all staying apart with Rakesh Roshan and wife staying at their Khandala farmhouse and the War actor staying with wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hreedhaan in their Juhu house.

The Roshan family is one big family and are often spotted spending time together on all the festivals. The family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together and shared videos of the same on their social media handles.

Speaking to TOI, Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie Roshan said, “Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative.”

Pinkie Roshan also revealed that her mother, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Sunarika were with her throughout this.

It’s Rakesh Roshan’s 66th birthday on October 25 and her family has just given the best surprise to her. She took to her Instagram account and shared it with a caption that read, “#myfamily brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door🙏🙏❤️❤️”

A while ago, Pinkie Roshan took her official Instagram account and shared Sushant Singh Rajput’s picture with another picture that read, “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest” and she captioned her post, “#prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful🌍”

Pinkie Roshan is quite active on social media and often share her workout videos with son Hrithik Roshan. Her workout regime will motivate you and you would want to hit the gym right this moment. The whole Roshan clan takes fitness very seriously, it seems.

