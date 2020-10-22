Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, his family and fans have been leading campaigns and seeking justice for him. The late actor’s family members have been organising prayer meets as well. Several fans and celebrities in the industry have also raised their support for the campaigns. Now Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan has also shared a post regarding the late actor’s case.

Pinkie Roshan recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput along with a post that reads, “Everyone wants to know the truth but no one wants to be honest.” She also captioned it, “#prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful.”

Take a look at the post below:

However, this is not the first time that Pinkie Roshan came out in support seeking justice for Sushant’s death. Back in August, she had shared a picture on justice for Sushant. Even Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina had shared the same picture on her Instagram handle.

Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput case is being investigated by three investigative agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. Initially, the case was investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed a case in Patna, the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI.

Last month, the case took a dramatic turn when it was reported that a purported WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha were gathered by NCB. The chats also revealed some of the prominent names of an actress like, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood. The drug probing agency then issued summon to these actresses for investigation.

The reports led to a heated debate about alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Republic TV’s sources revealed that the upcoming phase of the investigation is expected to last a month, and will involve a few of the ‘biggest names in Bollywood’.

