Kiara Advani is fast approaching the top diva space in Bollywood, and she deserves to be there. While she is having the best time professionally, her personal life and specifically, her relationship status has made many headlines in recent times. Kiara for the longest time is being alleged to be dating Sidharth Malhotra. It is now that the Kabir Singh actor has decided to open up about her relationship status and below is what she has to say.

Advertisement

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The buzz became loud when the two were cast opposite each other in Shershaah. Recently we even saw the two going on a drive in the city. The pictures were all over the Internet.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani has now opened up if she is single or dating someone. She graced Neha Dhupia’s No Filter With Neha virtually. It was here they spoke about the same. While she did address that she is single until she gets married, she also cleared that she does not mind dating someone from her line of work.

Talking to Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani said, “So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single. I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much.”

Meanwhile, in the course of the show, Kiara Advani did make some funny revelations. When Neha Dhupia asked about the actors who would never take a bath, she first went ‘eeks’. But she reframed the question herself and did answer.

“Maybe I can make it sound better. We don’t want this person to take a shower. We just want this person to be all rugged and cool. Maybe both Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur,” Kiara Advani said.

What do you have to say about Kiara Advani’s confessions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Parineeti Chopra Confessed She’s In Love With Saif Ali Khan, “Told Kareena Kapoor That I…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube