Neha Dhupia Rocks The Pink Bikini As She Chills In A Pool! See PICS

Neha Dhupia is currently having a perfect vacation with Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Bedi in the Maldives. From having their meals at the poolside to soaking in the sun for the rest of the day, Neha and her husband are setting the married couple goals right. As a result, her Instagram is lit AF. Today, we are going to show her extremely stunning pictures in a pink bikini. Read the article to know more.

On 21st October, the Roadies judge took to Instagram and posted her pictures in which she is seen chilling in the pool in a pink polka dots bikini.

She captioned the photos with emojis and her post has been liked over 100000 times. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap left a smiley face emoji in the comments section, while one fan dropped fire emojis. Have a look at the post here.

Apart from this post, Neha Dhupia uploaded videos of Angad Bedi having ice cream while cutely chatting with her. Have a look at her stories here.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment world. They got married in a surprise wedding in 2018. Talking about how they met and became friends, Neha had told Hindustan Times, “He tells me that he 1st saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her 1 day.’ When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party–it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man.”

On the work front, we are currently seeing Neha on her podcast called No Filter Neha along with MTV Roadies. She was last featured in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, which also featured Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Speaking about Angad Bedi, he was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor and received acclamation for his role.

What are your views on Neha Dhupia’s vacation pictures? Let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

