Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Shares A Throwback Video Of Him Dancing On Dhanno & It’s Too Cute To Handle!

Hrithik Roshan is still basking on the success of War. The film did incredibly well at the box-office and is one of the highest grosser of this year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War also features Tiger Shroff.

But today, Hrithik is making headlines because of a throwback video his mother, Pinkie Roshan shared on her Instagram. The video is shot almost 30-35 years ago and little Hrithik is shaking his leg on the song Dhanno. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “#onecapturedmoments”.

Take a look at the video here:

Can you identify which one is Hrithik? Well, he is the one dancing confidently in white and blue. This video is proof that Hrithik has always been very fond of dancing. He’s in fact called the ultimate god of dance here in India.

Meanwhile, the fans can’t stop gushing over Hrithik’s super amazing dance performance. “Star in progress. Your little angel is a great man,” wrote a netizen. Another person wrote, “Thank you very much for this lovely video.”

Well, time and again Pinkie keeps sharing the son and mother duo pictures and videos on social media. The two share a great bond and Hrithik is often seen helping his mother in her workout videos. The mother and son duos are fitness enthusiasts and their love for the workout is very evident on social media.

