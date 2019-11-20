John Abraham Shows His SUPERBIKES For The 1st Time & It’s A Dreamy Video For Every Rider

Bollywood’s love for fancy cars and bikes is well known and it’s only a few days ago that we learnt about Disha Patani purchasing a white Range Rover. Now, John Abraham has shared a video on social media featuring his 5 superbikes.

In an Instagram video, he introduces to his bike family to whom he referred as ‘My babies’. In the video, we can see bike models like Ducati Panigale V4 and Yamaha Vmax 1700.

We wish we could have such a lovely ‘family’!

On the professional front, John Abraham will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming family entertainer Pagalpanti. The movie arriving this Friday also features Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda in key roles.

The movie features the recreation of Sridevi’s iconic number “Tera bimaar mera dil”. Urvashi Rautela and John Abraham are seen shaking a leg to a recreated version in Pagalpanti.

The original song featured in the 1989 hit, “Chalbaaz“, and was filmed on Sridevi and Sunny Deol.

Revealing that the number is a tribute to the late superstar Sridevi, Urvashi shared: “I was very nervous while shooting for this iconic scene. This recreation is kind of a tribute to the legendary actor from my side and I wanted to do justice to this song. People will enjoy the mood and vibe of the song and I hope they would love it.”

