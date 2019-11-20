As Aaradhya Turns 8, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heart Warming Photos From Her Birthday Party

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s little one Aaradhya turned 8 recently and the whole Bachchan family celebrated the day in a big way. A big party was thrown and many big celebs were invited. Even Shah Rukh Khan was present along with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam.

While several paparazzi pictures and videos from the party already went viral on social media, now Aishwarya has herself shared a couple of pics on Instagram.

In the first pic, the beautiful Bachchan’s – Aishwarya, Abhishek and birthday girl Aaradhya can be seen posing together for an extremely eye-pleasing pic. All three look picture perfect and it’s tough to take eyes off them.

In another pic, we can see Aaradhya sitting along with a big 8 and posing like a little angel.

Aishwarya captioned the pic, “✨❤️🥰MY WORLD 😘😍💖🌟🌈 ✨💖I LOVE YOU INFINITELY ❤️✨”

Earlier Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of the birthday party. Big B took to his blog and penned a lengthy note, sharing how celebrations have changed over time.

“The child grows up .. and celebrations keep in growth too .. for long have the traditions of the British been kept in place .. that of the cake .. I presume that a cake was a rarity during the time of the inception of this tradition .. so it became a rarity and hence to be brought about on special occasions .. the candle and the number of them for age and its blowing has remained for too long but what be the tradition or history of it…in my and our tradition in this part of the world the blowing of candles is an indication of an end .. here the blowing is an achievement of celebration .. so do we continue or change or what .. we in our family did .. the cake was replaced by a ‘khoye’ ki barfi’ and no candles..are agarbatti jalo , kuch aur karo lekin batti na bujhao,” he wrote.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan & Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her upcoming is Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan also starring Vicky Kaushal & Taapsee Pannu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!