Mardaani 2: Makers To Remove References Of  Kota From The Film Following The Protest

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. While the trailer is garnering appreciation it has made the people of Kota, Rajasthan upset. Following a protest from the people of the state, the makers have now decided to drop the Kota references and below is all you need to know about the same.

The trailer that released last week on November 14 has impressed the audience and has increased the anticipation. The film set in Kota, Rajasthan revolves around the rise of violent crime by juveniles in India. Rani plays the cop Shivani Shivaji Roy who is in the centre of all this trying to bust a psychopath murderer.

Turned out that the people from Kota were not quite happy with the reference to their city as it bought bad gaze and featured their state in a negative light. After they raised their concerns regarding the same, the makers have now decided to tweak the trailer remove the references to the state according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

While the trailer said the film is based on real-life events in Kota, the production house Yash Raj Films has decided to remove the real-life events claims from the film. The decision is to remove all the possible misinterpretation.

Talking about the storyline, Rani is stepping back into her cop avatar for the second instalment directed by Gopi Puthran. The film is all set to release on December 13.

