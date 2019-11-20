Radhe: Bigg Boss Fame Gautam Gulati Joins The Star Cast Of Salman Khan’s Actioner

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all busy these days filming action thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Salman starrer which went on floors this month is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. Salman fans are leaving no stone unturned to trend their favourite star’s film with #Radhe along with pictures from the sets and fan-made posters on Twitter.

The latest news related to the Salman starrer is, as per a report from bollywoodhungama.com, the makers have roped in Telly heartthrob and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati for the film.

Gautam in the film has a pivotal role. While nothing much has been disclosed about his character, Gautam was so impressed with his character during the narration that he instantly agreed to be a part of Radhe.

Radhe which also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda went on floors early this month. The action-thriller is being helmed by choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhu Deva.

The Salman starrer is produced under Salman’s production house Salman Khan Films.

Radhe is slated to hit big screens on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2020.

Talking about Salman, apart from shooting Radhe, the superstar is also quite busy these days with promotions of Dabangg 3. The film has actress Sonakshi Sinha in lead along with Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role.

So far the trailer, posters, songs and music videos of the film have been very well accepted by the audience. Dabangg 3 will release on 20th December.

