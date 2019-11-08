Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – Salman Khan Finds His Villain In THIS South Actor

Well looks like the wait for the antagonist in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is over, as actor Bharath may soon join the cast of the film alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Actor Bharath was recently spotted in Mumbai and it was his social media post alongwith Salman Khan that got the rumor mill buzzing.

Sharing a picture with Salman Khan, Bharath captioned the image saying, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Happy and blessed to be part of #radhee. A dream come true to act along side the most wanted Bhai of indian cinema. Heart filled thanks and gratitude to Prabhu master for keeping the faith in me. #radheeid2020 #eid2020. More updates soon.”

For the unversed, Bharath kickstarted his Bollywood career with the 2013 Kaizad Gustad directorial, Jackpot. The film, which also featured actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Leone and Sachiin J Joshi in pivotal roles was a major box office dud and eventually Bollywood never saw another film by Bharath.

However, Bharath whose perfromacne will be crucial in the Salman Khan starrer because both his last releases Simba and Pottu did not create an impact at the box office making it imperative for the actor to come up with a big hit.

Meanwhile the actor has projects not only in Tamil but in Malayalam and Kannada as well. His project in Tamil includes Kaalidas, 8 and Naduvan. In Sandalwood he has Akhil and in Malayalam, he has 6 Hours besides Kshanam.

Coming back to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the film is directed by Prabhudheva, and will be jointly produced by Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Khan began shooting for the film a few days back and will supposedly soon be joined by Bharath on the sets of the film.

