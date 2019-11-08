Tabu On Doing Serious Films Like Andhadhun: “People Have Not Forgotten Biwi No 1, Chachi 420 Or Hera Pheri”

Tabu is one actor who has always mesmerized us with her characters and choice of films be it Maqbool, Drishyam, Life Of Pi or AndhaDhund. And now, in a candid conversation, Tabu has opened up about what motivates her to choose these films and the characters that drive her into impactful performances.

Speaking in the interview, Tabu says, “I think every actor wants a good character in an interesting film. I’m no different. The significance of the character to the script is important. This has been the process since I started understanding films better. I don’t label a character as good or bad. For me, the journey of the character is very important. The character can be one-dimensional, run-of-the-mill, layered or simple… It needs to move me. And when it does, I am game.”

Furthermore, Tabu is one actress who has been remembered for her serious and dark roles that are highly content-driven films. On the same lines, when Tabu was asked by HT if her recent films like De De Pyaar De and Golmaal Returns were a refreshing change for her, the Drishyam actress said, “Golmaal came back with its franchise, even De De Pyaar De, I did what was required out of me as an actor. Having said that aisi type ki filmein beech main nahi ban rahi thi. My presence in serious films or darker roles worked very well. But people have not forgotten Biwi No 1, Chachi 420 or Hera Pheri. When people want to cast they want to give you roles which you are good at. It’s just that I was at a time when these films were being made and so everything worked out in tandem. But, I feel my approach in that sense for every film has been the same. Every film has a different requirement of course. So, you try to fit into that and do complete justice to what is required as for your performance.”

On the professional front, Tabu will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khattar in the film adaptation to Vikram Seth’s classic A Suitable Boy. The film will be directed by Mira Nair.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!