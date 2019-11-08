Samjavargama’s Unplugged Version To Get A Romantic Allu Arjun Twist In Ala Vaikunthapuramloo

The unplugged version of romantic track Samajavargama from Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramoo has been well appreciated by the cine-goers and music lovers all across. The song which is been sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Thaman S was unveiled in September and has so far garnered over 73 Million views with 900K plus upvotes on youtube.

Post the success of the unplugged version of the romantic track Samajavargama, the makers have recently shot the song video on the film’s lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in Paris.

Yesterday evening Arjun took on Instagram to share song poster along with a tweet that read: Samajavaragamana on the way #Samajavaragama #AlaVaikunthapurramloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit big screens in Telugu and Malayalam languages. The film has been titled as Angu Vaikuntapurathu in Malayalam. The Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer also has Bollywood actress Tabu, Mollywood star Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Murali Sharma along with others in pivotal roles.

So far the posters and songs Samjavargama and Ramuloo Ramulaa have been very well received by the cine-goers.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is been directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and it is been co-produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The action drama is slated to release on 12th January 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!