D40: Dhanush Wraps Up Karthik Subbaraj’s Gangster Thriller In UK

Kollywood star Dhanush’s last release Asuran had cash registers ringing at the box office, as the film garnered over 100 crores in less than two weeks post it’s release. The actor has been well praised by fans and colleagues from the film fraternity for his character Siva Saami, his character in the action drama.

The latest news related to the National award-winning star is, the actor yesterday wrapped up the shoot of his next, a gangster thriller in the UK which is been helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film’s producer S.Sashikanth took on Twitter to inform the warp up news, as his tweet read: #YNOT18 And that’s a wrap …. Longest toughest craziest 64 days of nonstop shoot in UK …. done Thanks to the entire team @dhanushkraja @karthiksubbaraj @sash041075 @chakdyn @Music_Santhosh @AishwaryaLeksh4 @RelianceEnt @APIfilms @onlynikil @StudiosYNot #D40

The yet to be titled Dhanush starrer has the gorgeous Mollywood actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead opposite Maari actor.

The film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo of Games Of Thrones fame in a pivotal role.

The gangster thriller which has been tentatively tilled D40 is produced under Y Not Studios production house.

D40 will have songs composed by music composer Santosh Narayanan.

