Bala Box Office Review: Ayushmann Khurrana All Set To Invade The 150-Crore-Club!

Bala Box Office Review: Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee

Directror: Amar Kaushik

Producer: Dinesh Vijan

Bala Box Office Review: Expectations

Ayushmann Khurrana is hitting the ball out of the park with every film. Starting from Bareilly Ki Barfi till his last release Dream Girl, Ayushmann has given 6 back to back big successes and two of them have proved to be major 100 crore grossers. Now with Bala which is a comedy-drama, Ayushmann is expected to get another winner at the Box Office and probably his 3rd 100 crores grosser film. The film’s trailer has already received public acceptance and music has also hit the popularity charts. The interesting premise of the film is another factor which will give it a boost at the Box Office.

Bala Box Office Review: Impact

Bala is indeed yet another sixer by Ayushmann Khurrana which will be received with a great shower of love from the audience. The makers of the film have promoted it as a comedy and it keeps its promise. From the incredible use of the Hindi language to crazy Tik Tok stuff, there are so many moments, dialogues and situations in the film which will make you laugh out loud and smile. It won’t be wrong to say that Tik Tok in itself is a cute and sweet character in the film which plays so important and hilarious part.

However, Bala is not all about comedy. If the film carries fine humour, it has even better drama. The idea of “self-revelation” and “love yourself” is so beautiful and it has been conveyed even more beautifully. Also, the film keeps you engaged because the love track between Ayushmann-Yami-Bhumi is not as predictable as you think. It has its own kind of little twists and turns which keep you engrossed in the drama. And all this leads the film towards a delightful and “no filmy” finale which makes you fall in love with it.

Bala also delivers big in the performance department. Ayushmann Khurrana is at his best and gives yet another career defining performance. He is so good and convincing as the frustrated guy that you watch him with eyes wide open. And he has done incredibly well in comic scenes too. Bhumi Pednekar gives a sincere performance and Yami Gautam lights up the screen with her charm and cuteness. The audience will end up wishing that she had a bigger role in the film. Other stars like Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhishek Banerjee also have their own hilarious moments. Dheerendra Gautam as Bala’s brother is outstanding even in a short role. His monologue scene is extraordinarily hilarious.

Amar Kaushik as a director has nailed it again. Background Music is top-notch and adds so much value to the drama.

Bala Box Office Review: Prospects

Bala is yet another big success in Ayushmann Khurrana’s career. The film will entertain the audience especially the multiplex crowd until the release of Panipat & Pati Patni Aur Woh next month. There’s almost 1 month for the film to enjoy at the Box Office because no other release in November will cater to the urban audience like this one. Plus, the story of Bala has the heart at its right place and that will really appeal to the family audience.

Bala will do business somewhere in the 150-165 crores range and will prove to be Ayushmann’s highest grosser ever.

