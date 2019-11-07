Housefull 4 Box Office Day 13: Racing To End Second Week On A Strong Note!

Housefull 4 Box Office Day 13: Housefull 4 has trended well against all the negative tide at the Box Office and has managed to put up a big number even though it’s yet to complete two weeks.

After an impressive run in the first week, HF4 is set to achieve one of the top second week numbers of 2019.

The film earned 4.25 crores* on its 13th day. Though it was a marginal drop from the previous day on which Housefull 4 earned 5 crores* it’s acceptable considering the film is still earning well. Also, the extended holiday period in Gujarat/Saurashtra region has just neutralised so these kind of drops are expected. The film has earned 187.58 crores* so far and is all set to cross 190 crores mark today.

Housefull 4 will see a major competition from new release Bala this Friday which will take away its major share of screens. The collections will see a major drop in the third week but the film has already done its task. However, it’ll still collect well in small centers because masses have loved the film.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead, the film hit the Box Office on Oct 25. Directed by Farhad Samji, HF4 is the 4th part of the hit comedy franchise Housefull. The franchise already has 2 films in the 100 crore club and with this one, it’s set to get an entry in the 200 crore club.

