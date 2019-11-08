FRIENDS: Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry’s Come For A MONDLER Selfie Together & We Can’t Keep Calm

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry played our favourite characters and couple Monica and Chandler In FRIENDS. It has been 25 years since the sitcom started, but every episode is freshly etched in the minds of every FRIENDS’ fans.

Coming to ‘Mondler’ they were hot of the hottest and funniest couples in the series. From the past few weeks, we have seen our favourite characters meeting and chilling together. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer had a get-together and also shared the pic on social media which made the fans emotional and happy.

If that wasn’t enough to leave your hearts fluttering, Courteney Cox took to her Instagram page to share a selfie with Matthew Perry! Yes, the actors look very happy in this lovely selfie and WE CAN’T KEEP CALM. The actress captioned the pic, “Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends”.

Jennifer and Lisa’s comments on it have won our hearts. Our very own Rachel posted a comment – “MATTY!! ❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU, GUYS”. Phoebe aka Lisa wrote, “Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople.”

Well, we wonder if Matthew Perry is planning to join Instagram just like Jennifer Aniston who ventured into Instagram last month.

This picture proves that no matter what day or year it is, our favourite FRIENDS our ALWAYS there for us!

