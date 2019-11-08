Rakesh Roshan On Battling Cancer: “Never Get Into Depression, Cancer Is Just A Big Name”

Famous Bollywood director-producer and Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan recently won a huge battle with cancer. Giving the disease a tough fight the filmmaker is back to work now. Recently in an interview, Rakesh Roshan opened about his battle and journey with the disease and what helped him bounce back with the same force.

The filmmaker who was diagnosed with cancer in throat told SpotboyE, “It all began with a blister which refused to go despite using several applications of prescriptions from my family doctor. It was a small one – no pain, no itching. One day, I had gone to meet a friend of mine in Hinduja Hospital. While walking out, I just saw a board of an ENT surgeon outside his cabin. I met him impromptu and he advised me biopsy. I don’t know why but I had a gut right from the beginning that I have contracted cancer. I was at Hrithik’s place when I got a call that I had tested positive in the biopsy. It was Dec 15 (2018), I clearly remember. As I said, these things are not new for us. So, we address these issues and go all out to rectify them. Never get into a depression. Live life. Cancer is just a big name.”

Talking about what scared him the most he said, “I got a bit scared when I was told that my tongue may have to undergo a cut and do some grafting. I said ‘I don’t want to do all this.’ The tongue is the worst place to have cancer. You may not be able to drink water, coffee, tea. Even taste buds change and things may not taste to you as they should. I went through those hassles for 2-3 months. I lost 10 kg but have regained 3 kg now, I had become weak because, in cancer treatment, your good cells also tend to die. Anyway now, I am much, much better. I have started gym 90 minutes every day. My personal trainer comes home, my stamina is back- but yes, it will take me another 6 months to be fully fit.”

Rakesh Roshan concluded saying, “3 weeks later my chemotherapy sessions began at Kokilaben Hospital, they used to take about 4-5 hours. Doctors told me that I have lot of will power. I have had my share of hardships, In fact, we all in my family have undergone health issues. My wife was unwell in between. My father-in-law was indisposed. Sunaina had cancer, Hrithik underwent brain surgery. I used to feel dizzy at times but I never sat on it. I am never the one to complain. I am not a cynical or pessimistic person. I have been lucky also. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai had just released. I casually underwent an ECG and learned in the nick of time that I had a blockage in my arteries. God has been kind to me. Yes, I have had my share of hardships but I have come out of everything. I never give up.”

Further, he went on to say how he began working on Krissh 4 in the second innings of his life and will be directing the fourth part of his hit franchise. It was recently that Hrithik had also confirmed that the film is in the pipeline and they have started working on the film.

