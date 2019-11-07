Neetu Kapoor Finally Opens Up On Her Mental State When Rishi Kapoor Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Actor Rishi Kapoor has finally come back to the bay after being successfully treated for his cancer. The veteran actor’s treatment went on for almost a year in New York and Rishi Kapoor had he had his wifey Neetu Kapoor rock solid by his side all the while.

And now, Neetu Kapoor has finally opened up about the emotions she went through in a recent interview. Speaking about the devastation that she and son Ranbir felt when they realized, that Rishi has been diagnosed with cancer, Neetu said, “My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months.”

Speaking in the same interview to Times Now, Rishi Kapoor also said, “The thing is, people think and we dramatize in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive.”

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor wedded in 1980 when both the actors were at the peak of their careers. The couple has two children, national heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

