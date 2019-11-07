Ala Vaikunthapuramloo: Allu Arjun’s Actioner Gets Its Malayalam Title

Superstar Allu Arjun’s fans from Kerala just can’t contain their excitement post an important announcement related to their favourite actor’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

The makers of the Tollywood actor’s Telugu venture Ala Vaikunthapuramloo took on Twitter this morning to announce the Malayalam title of the action drama along with a new poster.

On the occasion of the film’s director Trivikram Srinivas’s Birthday, the production house tweeted: On the occasion of our beloved Guruji, #Trivikram gari birthday, Presenting you #AnguVaikuntapurathu First Look!! Here’s another surprise, #Samajavaragamana Malayalam version will be out on 10th Nov. Stay Tuned.

After Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kerala has the most number of Allu Arjun fans. The Stylish Star is fondly known as Mallu Arjun among his fans and followers in the state of God’s Own Country.

Talking about the song Samajavaragamana, the unplugged version of the romantic track which was unveiled in the month of September has so far garnered a whooping 70 Million plus views along with 900K plus upvotes on Youtube.

Samajavaragamana is been sung by Sid Sriram and the music has been composed by Thaman S.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has gorgeous Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Allu Arjun.

The Tollywood action venture also stars Bollywood actress Tabu in the pivotal role along with Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Nivetha Pethuraj and others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is been co-produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The action drama is slated to release in Telugu and Malayalam on 12th January 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

