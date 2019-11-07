Panipat: Sanjay Dutt’s Portrayal Of Ahmad Shah Abdali Sparks A Debate Amongst Afghans

The trailer and posters of Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt has created quite a stir amongst the audience with their release. While there are mixed reactions from the Indian audience, the trailer has left Afghans worried about the portrayal of Sanjay’s character Ahmad Shah Abdali who in real life is considered as the Father Of Nation in Afghanistan.

Ahmad Shah Abdali is said to be the founder of modern Afghan. The man is considered sacred there as he holds the position of the Father of Nation. According to the citizen of Afghanistan, they expect the makers of Panipat to portray the character with responsibility.

Several Afghans took to Twitter to express their concerns and expectations after Sanjay Dutt’s look from the film as the Mughal invader was released.

A tweet being neutral read, “The Bollywood Movie “Panipat” trailer has raised a lot of controversies among the Afghans. Let us hope the upcoming movie is based on true historical events and not forged in favour of any particular group.”

While another giving and out and out message read, “Negative role of Ahmad Shah Abdali will not acceptable for our all Afghan.”

The debate has left the people into two groups, there are a few who want to see the end product and then judge. Talking about the same a tweet read, “Art is the expressive voice of humanity. I think a filmmaker’s look on making a historical film is quite different from politicians and even Historians. The human and critical look of the filmmaker makes the work beautiful. About ‘Panipat I haven’t seen the film yet, no comment.”

The Bollywood Movie “Panipat” trailer has raised a lot of controversies among the Afghans. Let us hope the upcoming movie is based on true historical events and not forged in favor of any particular group. pic.twitter.com/ZkK6j1WZxL — Nizamrezahi (@nizamrezahi) November 6, 2019

Negative roll of Ahmad Shah Abdali will not accpctible for our all Afghan

#Panipat https://t.co/2kaCdHZTmU — Khan Saeed Arab(خان سعید عرب ) (@khanSaeedArab) November 5, 2019

@Satar_Saadat Sir; I believe Indian Film Industry is reach enough to make this kind of historical movie without any help from international comm. And also all our reaction ( negative & positive) will be very good marketing & advertizing for the film; this is what they want. https://t.co/HUTfiyr4sv — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) November 5, 2019

Dear @duttsanjay Ji: Historically, the Indian cinema has been extremely instrumental in strengthening the Indo-Afghan ties – I very much hope that the film “Panipat” has kept that fact in mind while dealing with this important episode of our shared history! https://t.co/8HKLei2ce1 — Dr Shaida Abdali (@ShaidaAbdali) November 4, 2019

Art is the expressive voice of humanity. I think, a filmmaker's look on making a historical film is quite different from politicians and even Historians.The human and critical look of the filmmaker makes the work beautiful. About ‘Panipat I haven’t seen the film yet, no comment pic.twitter.com/p7U1Xlpdc2 — Roya Sadat (@sadatroya1) November 5, 2019

Panipat is director Ashutosh Gowarikar’s ambitious project set in 1761, Panipat is about the Maratha Empire which had reached its zenith and their grip on Hindustan reigned supreme with no-one to challenge them. Until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Here’s when Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition in order to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan. The film is set for a December 6, 2019, release.

