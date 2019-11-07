Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Introduces The Charismatic Character Of Monish Bahl As Nana Saheb Peshwa

Ashutosh Gowariker’s much-awaited period drama Panipat has left everyone impressed with its posters and trailer. Arjun Kapoor as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the evil antagonist – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali – have already made a mark and now the makers have released Monish Bahl’s poster as well. Monish will essay the role of Nana Saheb Peshwa in the film.

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handles to introduce Mohnish Bahl character as Nana Saheb Peshwa aka Balaji Baji Rao. Nana Saheb was the Maratha Peshwa and this role marks the first time when Monish Bahl will be seen in a period drama. Sharing the first look, Arjun captioned it as, “Nana Saheb Peshwa – A King is governed by the blood running through his veins. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6”

Monish looks quite charming in this avatar and plays a very important role in the story. A few glimpses of the actor’s character were seen in the trailer and we can safely say that he will do the required justice to the role. In the film, Sanjay Dutt’s character – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali will fight Arjun’s Sadashivrao in the third battle of Panipat. The battle resulted in a huge defeat of the Maratha army.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6 this year. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure will also play a pivotal role in the film. The film is all set to narrate the historical Third Battle of Panipat. The film recounts the events that led up to one of the mightiest battles ever fought in the history of India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!