IFFI 2019: Ritwik Ghatak’s A River Called Titas and Uday Shankar’s Kalpana to be screened under restored Indian Classics section

While the list of films this year at IFFI looks amazingly interesting with award-winning, classics and few much-loved films from across the globe, it has been learnt that Ritwik Ghatak’s 1973 film Titas Ekti Nadir Naam (A River Called Titas) along with Uday Shankar’s 1948 musical Kalpana will be screened on November 23rd and 24th at the golden jubilee year of International Film Festival of India under restored Indian Classics section. These films have been restored by Film Foundation of Martin Scorsese.

Besides this, this year the focus is also on Women directors and there are 50 women director’s films that will be screened at IFFI. Interestingly, out of more than 200 films, 24 films are in the race for Oscars this year out of which 4 of them are in the race for international competition at Oscars.

IFFI Goa is all set to take place from 20th November to 28th November and this year being the 50th edition, the plans are to make it bigger and better with I & B Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant keenly following each and every development related to the festival.

