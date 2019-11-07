Bheeshma First Glimpse: Nithiin Just Can’t Stop Himself From Getting Drawn To Alluring Rashmika Mandanna

The glimpse of Bheeshma starring Tollywood actor Nithiin and the gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna has been unveiled by the makers this morning. The Telugu romantic drama is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood.

In the 31 second glimpse, one gets to see Nithiin in formal attire following Rashmika at their workplace, as he just can’t help himself getting attracted to the actress. The actor can also be seen trying to catch hold of Rashmika by her waist, but he fails to do so and to avoid getting embarrassed he makes a funny expression to divert the actress’s attention.

Talking about Rashmika the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous donned in simple saree with minimal makeup.

It will be for the first time where the cine-goers will get to see the fresh Jodi of Nithiin and Rashmika on big screens with Bheeshma.

The romantic drama venture deals with relationships and emotions.

The Rashmika starrer is been helmed by Venky Kudumula and is produced by Suryadevara under Harika & Hassine Creations.

The songs for the Bheeshma is composed by Mahati Sawara Sagar.

Rashmika was last seen on the big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade. Whereas, Nithiin, was last seen in a small yet important role in Varun Tej starrer Gaddalakonda Ganesh

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!