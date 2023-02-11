Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most adored celebrities ever since she shared the screen with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase and never leaves a chance to interact with her fans. Recently, she opened up about the claim that she has bought five luxurious apartments in five different cities and you shouldn’t miss her reaction.

Rashmika is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From sharing behind the scenes to dropping glamorous pictures, the actress knows how crucial it is to interact with her fans. However, being a celebrity means tons rumours and controversies. Recently, it was claimed that Rashmika has bought five luxurious apartments in just 5 years of her career. As soon as the news went viral, the actress reacted to it in the most hilarious way.

A social media post by Nerdy News claimed that the Mission Majnu actress, Rashmika Mandanna owns five luxurious apartments – in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai, and Bangalore respectively. The post claimed that she has bought in the just years of her career. As soon as, Rashmika noticed the post, she was quick to react. The actress wrote, “I wish it were true.”

In fact, many netizens too posted hilarious replies on viral the social media post. One of the users wrote, “Great that even Rashmika doesn’t know.” Another user was quick to tag her and wrote, “ If it is true, pls 1 mujhe mujhe gift kar do… lifetime I will be your driver, cook… offer is not bad.”

Well! Well! We wish that these rumours come true for Rashmika Mandanna in the future. For the unversed, she was last seen with handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Rashmika made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and she had received a lot of love for her performance.

