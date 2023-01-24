Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Just like every year, the year 2022 too saw the introduction of new faces to the Hindi film industry. Be it a charm of acting chops, some newcomers managed to make an impact with their debut performances. So in today’s piece, we’ll be discussing the four best performers which we thought are contenders for the ‘Best Debut’ in films. The list includes Rashmika Mandanna, Babil Khan and other two actors.

As the voting is open, you can pick your favourite nominee by clicking on one of the options given in the Twitter poll mentioned in the story below. So let’s take a detailed look at the nominations below:

Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

After winning hearts on the small screen, Shantanu Maheshwari made a smashing debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He had a limited yet important role and charmed us like anything with his innocence. His chemistry with Alia Bhatt was too adorable.

Shalini Pandey (Jayeshbhai Jordaar)

Even though the film tanked miserably at the box office, we got a fresh new budding performer in the form of Shalini Pandey. Her cuteness and earnest performance won over the audience and within one film, she built a decent following for herself.

Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)

Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction! She’s already a social media sensation and quite a good success for her kitty from the South film industries. Yes, the Pushpa girl has been a part of Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. In Hindi, she made her debut with Goodbye. As usual, she looked cute and had a pleasant screen presence in the film. With already a couple of Hindi biggies in the kitty, she’s a long way to go!

Babil Khan (Qala)

Babil Khan is blessed to be the son of the late Irrfan Khan. We all know how effortless and legendary actor Irrfan was and it’s good to see that his son is on the right path. In Qala, Babil impressed one and all with his raw and effortless acting skills. He’s undoubtedly one of the rarest newcomers we actually deserve.

Vote for your favourite below:

