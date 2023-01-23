Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Making a movie is no one-man job. It is teamwork that makes it the way it appears on the big screen. Apart from a great acting performance, a crisp script, and an amazing direction, one element that contributes the most is the Production Design. Be it the vibrant pink flowers on a pale green wall in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bollywood Magnum Opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, or the loud thunderous sets of Yash’s KGF, it all did create an impact.

The year 2022 came in with multiple films that were quite strong in the design aspect. Special mentions to Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, an achingly beautiful film. We today celebrate the same and nominate four top contenders for the Best Production Design in Koimoi’s audience poll 2022. Read on and do not forget to vote.

Advertisement

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnum Opus starring Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was the talk of the town for a very long time. The movie brought to life the Kamathipura of yore through SLB’s illustrious lens. Production Design led by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray brought out the glamour and realism of this world through their job and every broad stroke only elevated the movie by many levels. They deserve to be on the top of this list for their sheer attention to detail.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s monster of a film RRR is making buzz across the globe as it now prepares to walk the Oscars Red Carpet. The film was a herculean of task for the production designer and one can only see that once they witness the film. The world created by Production Designer Sabu Cyril mend all the boundaries of Suspension Of Disbelief and made the audience surrender in no time.

Brahmastra

Known for reviving Bollywood in the low time, Karan Johar produced Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became a massive hit. Directed and conceptualized by Ayan Mukerji, the movie was one of its kind experiment in India. Amrita Mahal Nakai, known for her prolific work took the job to bring Ayan’s vision to life and did amazing work. The film was applauded for its world-building and rightly so.

KGF: Chapter 2

In the second part of Yash’s record-breaking movie, the film was talked about for the sheer drama in every single frame. Production designer Shivakumar J had the task to be extra about everything on this one and going limitless is sometimes a very difficult job, because who knows how much is too much? The drama in KGF Chapter 2 served as a very enjoyable visual spectacle and was appreciated by many.

Vote for your favourite right here:

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: ‘Larger Than Life’ RRR To ‘Visually Stunning’ Brahmastra – Vote For The Film With Best Action

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News