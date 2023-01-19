Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Last year, was a year of many hits and misses for Bollywood. Despite a number of releases, we saw many Hindi films emerging as duds at the box office. Right from Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and Raksha Bandhan to Aamir Khan’s most-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, some films failed to owe to their boring plot but many grabbed applause for their star cast. While the films couldn’t make it to the list of hit films, it was its supporting cast that stole the time light.

In Today’s Poll piece, we bring you the top nominations for Best Supporting Actress without whom the films would have been incomplete. And it includes names from films like The Kashmir Files, Darlings, and others. So without further ado, let’s take a detailed look at the nominations below:

Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Our first nomination for Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 is Shefali Shah. After rising to fame with Netflix original series, Delhi crimes, Shefali took everyone by surprise with her performance in Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings. Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies, it was helmed by Jasmeet K Reen. In the OTT film, Shefali portrayed the role of Alia’s mother who wants to save her daughter from an abusive marriage with Vijay.

Sheeba Chaddha (Doctor G)

Next on Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 nomination list is Sheeba Chaddha. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, it is produced by Junglee Pictures. Led by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rakul Preet Singh, it also features Sheeba, Shefali Shah, and others in pivotal roles. In the film, Sheeba portrays the role of Ayushmann’s mother Shobha, who’s an aspiring chef and Tinder surfer.

Neetu Kapoor (JugJugg Jeeyo)

Led by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the film co-starred Neetu Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor in Raj Mehta’s directorial. The film marked Neetu’s comeback to the films after Rishi Kapoor’s death. In the film, the actress played VD’s on-screen mother who’s unaware of problems in her marriage and also her husband Anil Kapoor’s extra-marital affair with her son’s teacher Tisca Chopra. The actress did a commendable job and even made some emotional. If you like her performance in JJJ, then vote for her in Koimoi Audience Poll 2022.

Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)

Last but not least on the Koimoi Audience Poll 2022 nomination list is Pallavi Joshi. Helmed by her husband and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files was the first hit film of 2022, which was soon taken over by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, the actress stepped into the shoes of a university professor Radhika Menon, who tries to brainwash her student Darshan Kumaar. In other news, the film has been re-released in the theatres today, i.e., Jan 19.

Vote for your favourite Best Supporting Actress below:

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

