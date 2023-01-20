Koimoi Audience Poll 2022: Every actor is a hero but every hero cannot be an actor. An actor is someone who is versatile and can pull off any character given to him with flying colours. Today we have such four actors who have not once but many times proved their worth as an actor by starring in different genres of films. From Vijay Varma to R Madhavan, Rakshit Shetty to Anupam Kher – the list has a variety of actors. Pick your favourite and cast your vote accordingly.

These actors have been nominated for their recent works that have received a lot of appreciation and acclamation across the nation. So before you cast your vote, scroll below to read which actor has been nominated for which film and why!

Vijay Varma (Darlings)

For our first nomination, we have Vijay Varma. Jasmeet K. Reen’s directorial Darlings is a dark comedy thriller film starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in the lead pivotal roles. Vijay played Hamza’s (Alia Bhatt’s husband) character and to be honest, it was one of the spine-chilling yet very relatable characters. The actor who rose to fame after his performance in Pink showed his worth as an actor with a difference in this OTT-released film.

R Madhavan (Rocketry)

For the second nomination, we have R Madhavan for Rocketry. From Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to 3 Idiots to Vikram Vedha to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – R Madhavan has shown his versatility over the decades of his acting career. He has created a niche for himself. He directed as well as acted in sci-fi drama.

Rakshit Shetty (777 Charlie)

Third up we have Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie. This Kannada film is a very heart-touching movie about an abused dog and a jaded man who become friends in some circumstances and go on a journey together. Rakshik portrayed Dharma’s role and his performance was appreciated across the nation.

Anupam Kher (Kashmir Files)

Our fourth and last nomination is Anupam Kher. A veteran Bollywood actor who has been a part of many blockbuster movies portrayed a special character in the movie The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Anupam’s classic performance and excellent portrayal of the character made him one of the nominations for Best Actor with Difference.

