Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. Her popularity rose pan India following the success of Pushpa: The Rise. She is now gearing up for the release of her Tamil film Varisu and a video featuring the actress is going viral on social media.

Rashmika was recently in Chennai attending the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. After the event, when the actress was heading to her hotel, she noticed that she was being chased by a few fans on a bike.

When the fans stood next to her car while waiting for the signal to change, Rashmika Mandanna noticed them and gave them a piece of advice. She asked them to wear their helmets. Upon hearing her advice, the fans assured her that they would wear it.

The Pushpa actress wasn’t convinced and asked them to wear the helmet immediately before zooming past them. Take a look at the video below:

I Still Wounder , How one can hate a Human being Like Our @iamRashmika 🥺🤌pic.twitter.com/i0kaeVB3Af — × Roвιɴ Roвerт × 🕊️ (@PeaceBrwVJ) December 25, 2022

As the video went viral on social media, netizens hailed Rashmika Mandanna for showing her concern for the safety of her fans. Here are some of the netizens reaction:

Rashmika is now all set to rule Hindi cinema. After making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-led Goodbye, she’s all set to return to the big screen with another flick. Rashmika is currently gearing up for the release of her other Bollywood film Mission Majnu where she’s paired with handsome Sidharth Malhotra.

A few weeks ago, Rashmika Mandanna made headlines when she reacted to her ban on the Kannada industry. While addressing the media, she was heard telling them, “What happens inside remains inside only. I really can’t go around and tell people what is happening in my inbox. I don’t think have been banned. People started overreacting. When they asked me about Kantara, it was just two days since its release. It is up to people how they understand my words. I can’t keep explaining it to everyone. And I am ready to work in the Kannada cinema if I get an offer. Till now, I have been busy with other languages.”

