Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, turned out to be a huge blockbuster of the year. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa 2. Amidst this, the latest report reveals that the filmmaker is teaming up with Prabhas for a film. Scroll down to know more.

The Telugu superstar has been on a roll ever since his Baahubali series became a blockbuster at the box office. The series propelled him to become a pan-India star. He has since given two films Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Both films, however, failed to create any mark at the box office.

As per Telugu 360 report, Prabhas has agreed to work with Sukumar on a project which will go on floors in 2024. The Pushpa director pitched an idea and the Baahubali actor loved it.

Reportedly, the meeting took place recently. The filmmaker too is keen to work with Pan India actor after he is done with Pushpa: The Rule. Abhishek Aggarwal, who previously produced films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, will also produce the film.

Furthermore, the Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is also expected to co-produce this ambitious project. He is said to have paid huge advances for Prabhas and Sukumar after their meeting ended up on a positive note. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. Prabhas also commitments with top producers Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers. The projects are yet to get materialized as the producers are finding it tough to lock in the right directors.

The Pan-India star is currently juggling between the sets of his upcoming films: Salaar, Project K, and Maruthi’s untitled film. He also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the shoot commences next year once Prabhas is done with all his current projects.

