Tollywood has hailed the Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations for the epic adventure movie ‘RRR’ in two categories. The Telugu film industry is excited about the series of awards the movie is receiving across the world and it is now expecting the biggest of all — the Oscars.

The movie has been nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Golden Globes 2023. Congratulations poured in for the ‘RRR’ team on the nominations and many expressed the hope that the movie will eventually script history by bagging the world’s most prestigious movie award.

‘RRR’, one of the highest-grossing worldwide box office film from India, has been submitted for consideration in various categories for the Oscars next year. “And the time has come,” reads a tweet from ‘RRR Movie’ with the hashtag #RRRforOscars.

Director S.S. Rajamouli thanked the jury for nominating ‘RRR’ in two categories. He congratulated the entire team and thanked the fans and audiences for their unconditional love and support throughout. His tweet read, “Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team… Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out. 🤗🤗🤗”

Junior NTR, who played one of the two central characters in ‘RRR’, was also delighted. “Congratulations to all of us … Looking forward,” tweeted the young actor.

Interestingly, the nominations came around the same time as when music director M. M. Keeravani bagged the LA Film Critics award for best music director. The movie team expressed gratitude to the jury for recognising chartbuster album of ‘RRR’ and its background score.

The recognition came 10 days after Rajamouli bagged the Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The awards have heightened the expectations in Tollywood that ‘RRR’ will make history by winning an Oscar.

Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame said that he was feeling proud because of the Golden Globe nominations. He conveyed his hearty congratulations to Rajamouli, Junior NTR and Ram Charan. The actor congratulated Keeravaani for receiving the LA Film Critics Awards.

Prabhas wrote that the “greatest Rajamouli is going to conquer the world”. He congratulated the celebrated director for winning the prestigious NYFCC award for the best director and being declared runner-up in the same category at the LA Film Critics Association awards.

‘RRR’, Rajamouli’s first project after 2017 blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan.

Set in the 1920s, ‘RRR’ is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj — Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Rama Charan and Junior NTR, respectively.

