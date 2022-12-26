It’s been a long time since we have witnessed Prabhas in his touch. He had a release this year in the form of Radhe Shyam, which turned out to be a box office disaster. More than the numbers, the film was slammed because the actor looked completely out of form. Now, amid the anticipation of Salaar, his one leaked picture from the sets of Maruthi’s Raja Deluxe has gone viral all over the internet!

For those who don’t know, apart from Salaar, the Saaho actor is working on Maruthi’s next, Raja Deluxe. In the film, which belongs to the horror-comedy genre, the star is playing a never-before-seen role. It is speculated that he’ll be seen in a double role with himself playing the characters of grandfather and a grandson. This is something unusual and got all the fans excited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A day before yesterday, we saw a glimpse of Prabhas from the sets of Raja Deluxe in a leaked picture. In it, we can see the actor relaxing on a chair. He donned a plaid t-shirt and black trousers. One can also see director Maruthi sitting next to him. While there’s nothing special about the picture, it’s enough for fans to trend the actor on social media.

Have a look at the leaked picture below:

On the work front, Prabhas has Salaar and Spirit in the kitty alongside Maruthi’s Raja Deluxe. Coming to Salaar, the film is the actor’s most-anticipated film and is scheduled to release on 28th September 2023. It marks the first-ever collaboration between him and director Prashanth Neel. It is currently being shot and is expected to get wrapped up in the next month. It is said to be loaded with high-octane action.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay Returns To Social Media For The Film’s Audio Launch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News