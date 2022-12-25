Ram Charan, who is still basking in the success and the magnanimity of S. S. Rajamouli, directed RRR enjoys an amazing fan base in Andhra Pradesh, and the fans made a huge gesture showcasing their love for the actor. The actor’s fifteenth film was announced last year, the title of that has not yet been decided, but it has been shot on the Islands of the river Godavari.

As per reports, Ram’s film will have a political backdrop and will also feature actor Srikanth in it. A few images from the shoot have been leaked, and as per that, the actor will be playing a man from a rural area coming into politics to serve the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report on Indiaglitz.com, fans have put up a huge cut out of Ram Charan near the shooting location. As per the news, the actor’s cut-out is sporting traditional clothes, including a ‘kanduva’, a traditional scarf. The tentatively titled RC15 has been shot in New Zealand and in Lonavla recently. The film has been directed by S. Shankar, with Karthik Subbaraj writing its story. Bhul Bhulaiyya 2 actress Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film opposite Ram.

Previously as per the leaked images from the film’s set, there are speculations that Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role and one of his characters will be seen as a CBI officer. Besides, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Srikanth, S. J. Suryah, Anjali and others will also be seen in the film. The production of the film began in the second half of last year, and the film is slated to release sometime in the second half of the next year.



As for Ram Charan, the Telegu superstar had a sufficiently good year with the success of RRR, and they made an announcement that they are expecting their first child.

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Yash On Blockbuster Success Of KGF Chapter 2: “I’m Somebody Who Is Built To Conquer Much More”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News