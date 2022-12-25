Actress turned politician Jayasudha has worked predominantly in the Telegu industry and is known in the Hindi film industry for her role in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham, which is shown on television quite often. Recently, the actress expressed her opinion that the government fails to acknowledge South actors, and she even took a dig at National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut. Here is what she had to say.

The Varisu actor has done prolific work in the South Indian film industry, especially in Telegu. She even received five Nandi awards and five Filmfare Awards South. She, along with the veteran actress of the yesteryear, Jaya Prada, voiced their concerns over the discrimination in the film industries of South and Bollywood especially.

In the talk show ‘Unstoppable’ by the superstar Nanadakumari Balakrishna which airs on Aha, Jayasudha sharing her views, said, “I’m okay with Kangana Ranaut getting Padma Shri. She is an amazing actress. Yet, she received that award within 10 films. Over here, we worked on many films yet not recognized by the Government.”

“Even Vijaya Nirmala, the women director who is in Guinness records, hasn’t received such appreciation. Sometimes I feel bad that the South is not being appreciated by the Government”, continued the Telugu actress Jayasudha. For the record, Vijaya Nirmala entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002 as the female director who has directed the most films in the world, which is 44 in number.

During the conversation, Jaya Prada, who has worked with Kangana Ranaut in ‘Rajjo’ [2013], jumped in and said, “We should get it respectably. Not by asking for it.” She even mentioned that during her tenure as an MP, she requested a Bharat Ratna for NTR, and she is trying till date to make it happen.

The host of the show Nanadakumari Balakrishna agreed with both Jayasudha and Jaya Prada, and this year the South films have received a lot of love from the audience all over.

