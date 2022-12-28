Indian actor Siddharth is a prominent name in the film industry who works primarily in Tamil, Telegu and also in Bollywood. The actor was seen in the critically acclaimed film Rang De Basanti beside Aamir Khan, and he received quite a positive response for his performance. Recently, the actor faced some problems at the Madurai airport, which he shared with everyone through his social media account.

He and his parents were recently at the Madurai airport heading to Kodaikanal for a vacation, where the security personnel misbehaved with them. The actor is known to be very vocal about his opinions and is also quite active on social media.

After the incident where the CISF officials harassed him and his parents for about 20 minutes at the Madurai Airport, Escaype Live Siddharth shared the incident on his Instagram handle in the story section, which has gotten deleted now. As per the post, the officials asked his parents to take out all the coins from their bags, and they kept talking in Hindi to them even after repeatedly requesting them to speak in English. And after all of the objections from the actor and his family, the CISF officers said to them, “in India; this is how it is.”

Siddharth, who shared the incident on his Instagram stories, wrote, “Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English.Rude AF:(When we protested, they said in India, this how it is. Jobless People showing off their power” However, the actor made a mistake by tagging the post to CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] instead of the CISF [Central Industrial Security Force].

On The Work Front Siddharth was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series called Escaype Live, and he will be seen in Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.

