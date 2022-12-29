Bollywood celebs are all gearing up to welcome the new year, some have already set off to their destination, and some are on their way to celebrating a splendid time. Amidst all these rumoured love birds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the airport on Thursday. Both of them arrived separately in comfortable clothes, but the netizens weren’t to be fooled by it, underneath the speculations are strong that Sid and Kiara would be uniting at the destined vacation spot, and all of this is a ruse.

There have been rumours going around that the alleged couple were soon going to tie the know. However, none of them confirmed the news, nor the news of them dating each other.

The paparazzi spotted the rumoured couple arriving at the airport, and as soon as their clip was posted on Instagram, netizens could not stop themselves from gushing over them, whilst a section of netizens made some hilarious and snarky remarks in the comment section. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s separate clips were attached together and posted on social media.

One of the user commented, “Aur kitne baar pre-honeymoon pe jaoge dono? Shadi karlo aab! Varna Alia ki tarha pregnant hojaogi phir shadi to karni hi padegi”

A second user said, “Hum soch rahe corona na fale …isly nhi bahar nikalte 🫣aur yeah log bahar ja Jake corona leke aate hai”

Another said, “Heading to the same destination but going separately”

“Divided by flights, united by hotel😂”

“Sadhi kab h bhai inki”

“Inki marriage preparations ho rai thi December me last 2 months se.. uska kya hua .. 🙄 popularity k liye kitna stunt krte h ye log”

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna will hit the theatres on 20th January 2023.

On The Other hand, Kiara Advani will once again unite with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

