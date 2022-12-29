Shilpa Shetty is one of the most celebrated actors in B- Town. She is a loving wife, a doting daughter, and an adorable mother. The Baazigar actress tries to stay away from controversies but that really never happened. The 47-year -old has her fair share of controversies that left everyone shocked!

As much as Shilpa is adored as an actress, she has also faced a lot of backlash for getting embroiled in several controversies. The actress had got herself into trouble due to a kiss not once but twice. A major controversy erupted when she was kissed by Richard Gere during an event but if you think it was the only kiss controversy, then let us tell you, the actress was once kissed by a priest which left everyone shocked. Scroll down to read.

According to a report in Filmibeat, the Baazigar actress Shilpa Shetty was once kissed by a priest of Sakhigopal temple. The actress visited the temple for the shoot of her serial Mahayatra and the temple priest was so happy with the actress’ visit that he couldn’t hide his thrill and went on to plant a kiss on Shilpa’s cheeks. After the picture went viral, she was accused of being hungry for publicity. Many social groups claimed the kiss was an obscene act which had the religious sentiments of many.

Her Richard Gere controversy haunted her for years. He kissed Shilpa Shetty on a public platform, leaving her shocked. At the time the kiss triggered protests by radical Hindu groups who considered it as an insult to Indian values. Later, the viral kiss got Ms. Shetty into legal trouble and after the battle of 15 years, she was given a clean chit in the case.

On the work front

The gorgeous actress is currently holidaying with her sister Shamita Shetty in London and is keeping her insta family updated by posting pictures. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.

