Cirkus Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): After tasting success back-to-back with films like Sooryavanshi, Simmba and Golmaal Again, Rohit Shetty’s latest film is miserably crashing at the box office. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, and Anil Charanjeett.

The film hit the screens on December 23 and it’s been receiving poor reviews by audiences and critics. While the film was expected to change the scenario at the box office, it seems to be struggling and how.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rohit Shetty directorial has once again failed to drag the audience to the theatre as it has recorded lower numbers. According to the latest media reports, Cirkus has earned around 2-4 crore. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 22.85-24.85 crore. Cirkus earned 20.85 crore on its first weekend.

As per the day-wise collection, the Cirkus opened to 6.25 crore on Friday followed by 6.40 crore and 8.20 crore on Day 2 and 3 i.e., Saturday and Sunday. The film

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has been ruling the box office even after a month after its release. However, the recent Hollywood release Avatar: The Way Of Water too has been taking the box office by storm. Within a few days of its release, the film broke many records at the ticket window. With its collection, it became the second biggest Week One for Hollywood films in India after Avengers: Endgame.

We bring to you the list once again:

Avengers: Endgame – 260.40 crores

Avatar: The Way of Water – 190 crores*

Avengers: Infinity War – 156.64 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 139.57 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 101.31 crores

The Lion King – 81.57 crores

Thor: Love and Thunder – 77.50 crores

The Jungle Book – 74.63 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 73.06 crores

Fate of the Furious – 59.79 crores

Coming back, the day when Cirkus will fade from the box office isn’t far. Don’t you think so?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Trending Like The Sequel Of The #1 Movie Of The World Should Do!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News