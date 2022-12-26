It was a fantastic sixth Sunday for Drishyam 2 as close to 2 crore more came in. In the times when films are doing extreme business by being either excellent or pathetic, the Ajay Devgn starrer has fortunately stayed in the former zone and that’s showing in continued footfalls that are still coming in. This was absolutely required as well since with Hollywood and south films turning out to be blockbuster, there needed to some faith in Bollywood as well and Drishyam 2 has fortunately ensured that.

This can well be seen in the overall collections of 228 crores* that the film boasts of currently. This is the third best for a Bollywood movie in 2022 after Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files and this is where it would eventually stay on to be. One had just hoped that Cirkus will eventually challenge that as well but unfortunately it didn’t happen, which means the Abhishek Pathak directed film will stay on in Top-3.

In a year that has seen a bountiful of disasters and major flops, thankfully Drishyam 2 has emerged as a huge success and kept Bollywood kicking and alive. Yes, there is a lot more required to repair the damage that has been done to the Hindi film industry in 2022 but then ‘ummeed par duniya qaayam hai’ and one just hopes that the season of blockbusters resumes with Pathaan in the New Year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

