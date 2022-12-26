Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a run of its own amid the juggernaut of Avatar 2. Released on 11th November, the film has been in theatres for longer than a month and the ongoing Christmas holidays have only revived the box office with a much-needed boost. Let’s see where it stands now in the worldwide collection!

After the death of OG Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had a huge responsibility and pressure on their shoulders to carry on the legacy. Thankfully, Black Panther, with all the love and appreciation coming in, has managed to meet the expectations. Of course, box office comparisons are bound to happen but one can’t rule out the fact that the first part was released in China, where it grossed over $100 million.

Speaking about the latest update, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned an estimated worldwide collection of $799.5 million till 25th December. The milestone of $800 million will be crossed today. The film witnessed a huge jump due to Christmas and as the festive season continues, more numbers will get added to the tally in the next few days. So far, it has earned $373.8 million from overseas territories.

Meanwhile, recently director Ryan Coogler revealed the story behind his original script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan, 36, said that he and fellow screenwriter Joe Robert Cole had planned to centre the sequel on Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa struggling to learn how to be a father.

He made the revelation in The New York Times interview. “It was going to be a father-son story from the perspective of a father because the first movie had been a father-son story from the perspective of the sons,” Coogler said, noting that they had shared the script with Boseman in 2020.

