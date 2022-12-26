James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is going great guns at the worldwide box office. Amid all the comparisons with the first instalment, the film has done a good enough job and is already one of the highest-grossing films in the post-pandemic era. As per the latest update, it has got closer to the $900 million mark and posing a threat to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Helmed by the maverick filmmaker, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way Of Water is a sequel to Avatar, the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema. With $2.92 billion globally, the first instalment is no less than a phenomenon. With such glory in the past, comparisons are bound to happen and sadly, some are getting too harsh on Cameron’s latest release, which is having a gala time of its own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Deadline, Avatar 2 has earned an estimated collection of a whopping $855.4 million till the second Sunday. Out of it, overseas markets have contributed $601.7 million, which is simply superb. In the next couple of days, $900 million will be crossed and even the $1 billion mark is not so far.

Avatar 2 is now chasing the lifetime of Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939.43 million) and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ($955.77 million). After crossing these films, the James Cameron directorial will be aiming to be the third $1 billion grosser after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion of 2022.

Here, in India, Avatar: The Way Of Water crossed 200 crores in 8 days flat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): It’s A Blockbuster Sunday, Heading To Be 2nd 300 Crore Film For Hollywood In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News