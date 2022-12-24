Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has done phenomenal business at the worldwide box office. Despite multiple releases arriving in theatres, this one has managed to keep its run going with a dedicated audience. Post Avatar 2’s arrival, the pace did slow down but the numbers are still coming in! Keep reading to know more.

Post the Drishyam sequel, we saw Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero releasing. Last Friday, even James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water arrived. Despite all these films, the Ajay Devgn starrer has kept climbing ladders at the box office. Released on 18th November, the film recently completed its 1-month theatrical run.

As per the latest update, Drishyam 2’s Indian total stands at 224.68 crores nett which equals 265.12 crores gross. In the international circuits, 56 crores gross have been made so far. Combining these figures, the worldwide collection stands at a whopping 321.12 crores gross. In a meantime, it has crossed Salman Khan’s first-ever 300 crore global grosser, Ek Tha Tiger.

Yes, Ek Tha Tiger earned 320 crores gross upon its release in 2012. Now, Drishyam 2 has surpassed it and soon the lifetime Of Salman Khan’s Bharat (323.03 crores gross) will also be crossed. To know more, visit ‘Worldwide 200 crores+‘ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, for those who still don’t know, Drishyam 2 is an official remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller of the same name, which was released in 2021. Apart from Ajay Devgn, it also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Mrunal Jadhav and others.

