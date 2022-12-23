Cirkus Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is back with yet another entertainer. Starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in the lead, the makers have been teasing fans with multiple posters, a teaser and a trailer too. Known for the surprise elements in his films Deepika Padukone has been roped in for her cameo appearance in a recently released song. While fans have been waiting with bated breath to end this year on an entertaining note, the film is receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Apart from Singh, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma and Anil Charanjeett in the pivotal roles.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Rohit Shetty directorial has opened to lower-than-expected numbers. Cirkus has opened to around 7-9 crore at the box office. Well, the film was expected to open at the double digits but looks like it has failed to drag the audience to the theatres on the first day 1 itself. But looks like, it is still a better opening for Ranveer Sing as his last two films 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar turned out to be big duds at the box office.

Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated Cirkus with 2 stars and called it a tale of the 60s that should’ve stayed in the 60s! An excerpt from the review read, “The year is 1942, the city is Rohit Shetty’s Bangalore & it starts with Roy Jamnadas of Jamnadas Orphanage (from Golmaal) experimenting with interchanging two sets of identical twins just to prove parvarish (upbringing) > khoon (blood relation). Yes, people were that free back in the day. Also, wow, the parents name all 4 kids Roy (Ranveer Singh), and Joy (Varun Sharma) with a respect to the founders of the orphanage.”

Hmm looks like! Ranveer Singh will have to keep his eyes on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for a better opening than this. Don’t you agree?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

