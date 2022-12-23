It was an excellent first week for Avatar: The Way of Water as a huge 190 crores* came in. This is tremendous indeed for any movie across any language and that too pre or post-pandemic, as collections to this extent have been scored by a handful of movies in the past. It requires not just a huge opening but also very good sustenance over the weekdays for such a score to be put in the charts and the James Cameron-directed film has done that with style.

Avatar 2 took a blockbuster opening when over 40 crores came on each of the days over the weekend. Post that one expected at least Monday numbers to be in excess of 20 crores and then days till Thursday to be in close vicinity of that. However, even though the Monday drop was more than 50%, the good part was that subsequently the fall was in whereabout of 10% and that ensured the first week came quite close to the 200 crores mark.

What’s truly excellent is to see Avatar: The Way of Water surpass the lifetime numbers of Bollywood blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (186 crores) in just one week. In fact, Drishyam 2 would be surpassed as well this week and by the close of the second week, Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files would be history as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

